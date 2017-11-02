Scottish writer Christopher Brookmyre heading to Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Bestselling author Christopher Brookmyre is to headline a special event at Fort William’s new independent bookshop.

The latest in a series of author events at The Highland Bookshop, Brookmyre will be in town later this month to launch his latest book, Places in the Darkness.

With more than 20 novels to his name, Brookmyre is a leading light of what has been termed ‘Tartan Noir’ and his work skilfully blends politics, comedy, action and social commentary.

He has recently revived his hugely popular investigative journalist protagonist Jack Parlabane but for Places in the Darkness he once again explores the sci-fi genre he mined so successfully in 2013’s ‘Bedlam’.

No stranger to accolades, the Scottish writer won the prestigious Theakston’s Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year prize in July this year for Black Widow, which also took the McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Book of the year in 2016.

A veteran of book festivals and an accomplished and entertaining speaker, Brookmyre is much in demand on the Scottish and international literary scenes.

The event will take place upstairs in The Highland Bookshop, 60 High Street, on Friday November 17 at 7pm. Tickets are priced £5 which includes a glass of wine and £2 off a copy of Places in the Darkness.

For inquiries and to reserve tickets, contact 01397 705931 or email bookshop@highlandbookshop.com.