Retro Roamer

I was reading the Lochaber News from November 1934, printed and published by D Stewart, Tweeddale Gardens.

There was a story about more than 100,000 gallons of water being lost in Lochaber every day.

Following a town council meeting, it was announced the burgh surveyor was to get an electric stethoscope to detect where the leaks were occurring.

There wasn’t exactly a daily flood warning, you understand, but almost a million gallons of Lochaber water disappearing every week was of great concern to the Provost.

At that particular time, the Lochaber News featured two local characters, Sandy and Jock. They often appeared in topical cartoons and, on this occasion, were featured with Sandy saying: ‘I see the burgh surveyor is going to get a stethoscope to find out where the leaks are.’ That brought a reply from Jock: ‘Does he no’ think that, with so many on the dole and whisky and beer so dear, local people are drinking a lot more water nowadays?’

John Steel was making ‘a crisis out of a dram’ on Monday morning. A case of whisky fell off a shelf, hit John on the shoulder and landed on the shop floor. Glass and Black Label fumes everywhere. It wasn’t just the whisky that was fuming, for John was giving it some black looks, I can tell you. In between some very deep breaths John declared: ‘That’s got to be the most expensive carpet tile shampoo in the world. And I’d just signed the delivery note for it.’ Typical John, he certainly turned it into a famous grouse.

Then I met Norman. He, too, was feeling a bit sore about something. And ‘bit’ was the operative word. ‘A damn dog bit me,’ he complained. ‘Whereabouts, Norman?’ asked I, trying to commiserate and be considerate. ‘Up the Plantation,’ replied Norman. Says I: ‘Aye, but whereabouts?’ Back came Norman with: ‘In Kennedy Road.’ Altering tack, I queried: ‘But where on your body did it bite you?’

Norman rolled up his trouser leg and showed me two fang marks. ‘There!’ he pointed. So Norman is going to the council, his employers, to make it known that all local dogs should be kept on the lead and not on his leg.

A secret session of that very council appears to have had the members agog as to whether the A82 bypass through An Aird will get the go-ahead. Readers may recall that six months ago the mooted extension from the transport centre to the kennels was due to be renamed ‘The White Elephant Cul-de-sac disconnected to the Road to Nowhere’.

Meanwhile, a lot of people have been sympathising with me because I keep getting left out in the cold at these private/secret district council meetings. So I anticipate a few more words of condolence this week because, having presented myself at the Masonic Hall on Tuesday for the historic first sheriff court/district court hearings there, I discovered the cases were being taken in camera.

It was certainly ‘something completely different’ in legal circles, with the court officials first of all having to perfect the art of knocking loudly enough on the Masonic Hall’s massive door for the bar officer to let them in. Aye, first it was Maryburgh Court, then Victoria Court and now Masonic Court.

Have you noted the ScotRail specials this week? Not trains, you understand, but red buses. Glenfinnan Viaduct isn’t taking the strain at the moment as it is being refurbished. So rail passengers are having to take to the A830. Hence the red bus destination panels are carrying the description ‘ScotRail special’.

The house stocks of coal were rapidly diminishing. So Mr Cameron phoned, and phoned again, with no response. So he stopped the lorry next day and was promised a delivery. It didn’t materialise. Mrs Cameron had a go at her man, creating about what he was going to do about it. Eventually Mr Cameron elicited an unconditional response from the merchant that the coal would arrive last Thursday. ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ said his missus. Ah, but then Mr Cameron played his trump card. ‘They’d better come,’ said he. ‘But I’ve left a notice in the coal shed just in case.’ The message? It read: ‘Coalman. If you don’t deliver today don’t bother coming back.’

Roamer 1957 style – 30 years ago. During the Monday Fast Day holiday, the High Street was congested with traffic for long periods. What changes?. The cause? The ‘Waiting this side today’ and ‘No waiting this side today’ pole signs had not been swapped over. The town shopkeepers, aware that Monday was a ‘Park on the Alister McDonald side of the street’ day, did just that. But visitors followed the signs and parked on the Mairi Macintyre side. Traffic chaos ensued.

You may recall a wee bit in this column a few weeks back about Dougie Grant and his dietary difficulties when he was away working ‘in the country’.

He got so much fish and fish fingers at his Mallaig digs that, when a knock came to the door while he was eating, he observed to his landlady, ‘I hope it’s the b—– butcher’!

I’m indebted to Skeegan for the next culinary chapter. He tells me Dougie had been in Mallaig on a plastering contract and every night for a week he had kippers, salt herring or fishcakes for his tea from the Seagull City landlady.

The following Monday morning, prior to heading for Mallaig again, Dougie went to MacDonald and Forbes and bought two pounds of sausages before catching the train. On arrival he went straight to his digs, hands the bangers to herself, and said: ‘Could you make these for my tea tonight, please?’ Landlady was a bit popped, but agreed.

After a hard day, Dougie sat down to his tea – a plate of potatoes, peas and six blackened sausage skins. ‘What’s this?’, Dougie demanded, understandably as he looked, mesmerised, at the burnt offering.

‘Oh,’ replied the landlady. ‘There’s not much left in them when you’ve gutted them.’