Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Theft of outboard

Between October 13 and 16, a black Suzuki 6hp outboard motor was stolen from a dinghy at the slipway at Tobermory Harbour. Police are investigating the incident.

Speeding motorist

At about 8.35pm on Friday October 27 on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy, a motorist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a man aged 38, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

At about 2.45am on Saturday October 28, following a report of a disturbance in Rhuvaal Road, Oban, a 38-year-old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with assault and abusive behaviour. He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator

fiscal.

Assault

At about 1.30pm on Saturday October 28, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner and assaulting another man at a house in Hynish Crescent, Oban, a 38-year-old man was detained. The man was allegedly also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and he

was arrested and charged with assault and abusive behavior. A report was

submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

At about 1am Sunday October 29, following a report of a man assaulting a woman at Pennyfuir, Oban, a 32-year-old man was detained. The man was arrested and charged with assault. He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between 1am on Saturday October 28 and 11am on Sunday October 29, in Rhuvaal Road, Oban, a Ford Galaxy was damaged by having the bonnet scratched and dented. Police are investigating.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.