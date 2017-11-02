Petition opposes 300 new homes at Dunbeg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunbeg Community Council has launched a petition to oppose any of a planned 300 affordable homes being built ‘without proper infrastructure’.

A masterplan for 600 houses in the corridor between Dunbeg and Ganavan near Oban, submitted by social landlord Link Group, was approved in April by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee, which also agreed to a proposal of application notice for 300 dwellings last month.

But Dunbeg community councillors started collecting signatures on Wednesday night to oppose the plan, and have written Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell for support.

In the letter, Bill Harvey explained: ‘On August 7 we were told there would be 75 one-bed units, 105 two-beds, 26 three-beds and four four-beds, all for social rent and the remainder other tenure affordable housing.

‘Dunbeg village originally, five years ago, had 295 houses. It has Dunstaffnage Castle, SAMS, part of the University of the Highlands and the Islands, a nursery, the European Marine Science Park (the first of three buildings has opened), Dunbeg Primary School, a church, Jehovah hall, a shop, a hairdresser and one playpark.

‘We were given a plan five years ago to give much-needed housing. Knowing it was needed, there was no objection, but questions were raised about the infrastructure – would it be in place before building started?

‘This plan included two roads: the only existing entrance to Dunbeg, and near the Halfway House filling station on the road to Oban, a much-needed second entrance with a roundabout to the new housing and Dunstaffnage. There would be playparks and an area for recreation and, most importantly, a school to accommodate the increased number of children.

‘What has happened? Well, 79 new houses have been built with access along an unadopted road, in a bad state of repair, with no pavement or lighting between 75 of the new houses and Kirk Road.

‘It became clear to us that the council, planners, Link Group and West Highland Housing and Transport Scotland are not listening to Dunbeg’s wishes. We conducted a survey and, apart from two or three people, no-one was against much-needed housing, but not without proper infrastructure.

‘The position was that no more houses should be built until, first, the two roads in the original plan are built with a roundabout or roundabouts, and speed restrictions improvements be made on the A85. This will mean opposing an upgrade to Lorn and Kirk Roads and contacting the Transport Minister.

‘Secondly, provision of play and recreational areas, and, thirdly, proper provision is made for a new school in Dunbeg. The existing school is not fit for purpose with the 97 children and nursery, and cannot take in many more children.’

Link Group said it had now begun a consultation as part of the pre-application process. A spokesperson said: ‘Link’s 300-home project has been instrumental in the addressing the concerns the Dunbeg community has had around the safety of the Kirk Road, and the upgrade works planned to start in January 2018 can only be delivered with the housing commitment to fund the infrastructure.

‘Link and representatives from West Highland HA, the council and Transport Scotland attended a Dunbeg Community Council event to hear and respond to the concerns from the community and to inform of how these might be addressed.

‘The planning permission sought at this stage is for the additional 300 homes accessed via Kirk Road and the timing is such that the Kirk Road upgrades will be complete before any new homes are completed.

‘The roundabout at the Halfway House will form part of a future submission for the commercial area and new housing developments in recognition that the Kirk Road upgrade will only service the planned 300 homes.

‘Play and recreation facilities will form part of the current submission and the views of the Dunbeg community have been acknowledged and guided by current planning guidance.’