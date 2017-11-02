Packed weekend of events in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There’s still time to celebrate Hallowe’en and make the most of all those fabulous costumes before they get packed away for another year.

It’s Freaky Friday tomorrow at Atlantis, in partnership with BID4Oban, with mini-monsters from 1pm to 2.45pm for under-fives and their parents; petrifying primaries from 5pm to 6.30pm; and the truly terrifying teens from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Then we’re straight in to bonfire night with lots of communities praying for a dry evening on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy their bonfires, fireworks and other delights – and not forgetting Oban’s annual fireworks spectacular – another highlight of the BID4Oban calendar.

Be sure to get a good spot to enjoy the fireworks over the harbour from 7.30pm.

It’s another busy weekend around the town musically as well, with Alan

Frew playing in Markie Dan’s, John the Box and the Lorne disco in the Lorne and a post-Mòd ceilidh in the Argyllshire Gathering Halls to relive the joys of last month’s Mòd in Fort William – and that’s only on

Friday.

If you’re up to it on Saturday, there’s the Ganavan parkrun at 9.30am which you could follow with a lovely holly tea in aid of the MS Therapy Centre in Glencruitten Church Hall between 2pm and 4pm.

On Sunday, an afternoon of wonderful music awaits before the fireworks with the Monzani Trio in St John’s Catherdral between 3pm and 5pm.

That’s a lot to squeeze into a weekend – or you could just pick and choose and meander through the weekend leaving you refreshed and ready for another busy week. Whatever you decide, I hope you enjoy it.

Last week’s photo was taken at the side of the old tourist office and church in Argyll Square. Such a shame it’s not being enjoyed and this week’s isn’t too far away and just caught my eye as I strolled past.