Minister pledges to study safety on the A85

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to look into the measures being called for by The Oban Times in our campaign to improve safety on the A85.

Mr Yousaf said he is having surveys and reports prepared on the issue as he accepted a petition signed by almost 300 people from Oban Times deputy editor Martin Laing.

The petition – both online and printed in the newspaper since the beginning of this year – was signed by a total of 290 readers.

Appearing sympathetic to the Stay Alive on the A85 campaign, Mr Yousaf said on Monday during a visit to Oban: ‘We have a number of reports being prepared at the moment and I will look into them when they are ready, but there are no overnight solutions.

‘I was looking at the possibility of double white lines and that is not an unreasonable request which I will give serious consideration to.

‘And we are having speed reduction surveys done which are taking place right now and they will report back to me before the end of the financial year next year.

‘But even before that, I should be able to get draft initial assessments of the what the impact might be. When you reduce speed limits there is absolutely a potential safety positive.’

The campaign and petition were launched this year as a result of a number of very serious accidents, several of them causing fatalities.

Mr Yousaf also visited the Kerrera ferry at Gallanach to see the new vessel there for himself and to meet CalMac staff who have taken over the operation of the route.

He said: ‘I am really delighted CalMac has taken over this service. There are some teething issues regarding the ramps, but these are being attended to. This is going to help us stop the trajectory of decline on our islands.’

Mr Yousaf was in Oban as part of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands, which saw Scottish Government ministers gather at the Corran Halls to discuss a number of issues, including digital connectivity, Brexit and the integration of health and social care.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing also outlined plans to begin work to identify Scotland’s first aquaculture innovation sites.

CoHI was chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, and also involved Scotland’s Brexit Minister Michael Russell, who is Argyll and Bute MSP, and Mr Yousaf, who is also Islands Minister.

Mr Ewing said: ‘Scottish ministers are attending the CoHI to listen to our rural communities, exchange ideas and strengthen the relationship between national and local government, stakeholders and local people.

‘It is always a pleasure to be in Oban, the gateway to many of our island communities and a key hub for much of our seafood trade on the West Coast. It is, therefore, a fitting location to announce that we are now commencing work towards identifying a range of aquaculture innovation sites around Scotland.

‘Fish and shellfish farming contributes some £620 million to the national economy every year. Atlantic salmon production accounts for 90 per cent of the economic impact, supporting more than 10,000 jobs. Much of this concentrated in our rural and island economies and it is important that we support the sector to explore new approaches which will allow sustainable and productive growth.’

Councillor Aileen Morton, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘We are delighted to host the Convention of the Highland and Islands, and to welcome colleagues to Oban to discuss topics of real importance to our rural and island communities.

‘Holding the convention in Oban also gives us a chance to highlight the significant regeneration work that has taken place in the town, and the development of the North Pier pontoons which are helping to bring more people to the area and contributing to a thriving rural economy.

‘A number of these projects have been delivered in partnership with the Scottish Government and others and we look forward to continuing to building on our existing good relationships.’