Letters to the editor

Buy-out for Ulva would be a mistake

Sir,

Many crofters and hill farmers in Argyll must be following the North West Mull Community Woodland Company’s bid for the 4,500-acre island of Ulva under the right-to-buy legislation, with scepticism and incredulity.

The question is not how the group will succeed in raising the £4.25 million and very likely more, but how they will be able to generate sufficient income to cover the annual running costs. They won’t.

Basic transport costs to Mull from the mainland are notoriously high, let alone to one of its offshore islands, to name only one problem. Legislation, Brexit and keeping unproductive livestock will present others. Many have tried and failed and at the end of the day if the community bid goes through, Ulva will be a burden on the council taxpayers of Argyll and Bute for the foreseeable future.

Like it or loath it, land in remote areas has always needed constant injections of private wealth to sustain it.

The application leaves much to chance and the unknown. For example, the group lays great store on creating additional employment by building more houses, yet the current owners have been actively marketing two properties on the island for let at rents below local authority housing benefit levels for the past year and a half without finding tenants.

The disheartening thing about community buy-outs is the inference that private ownership is bad and that land owners fail to look after their property or employ more people. Some are more conscientious than others but on the whole it is a system which, with one or two exceptions, has worked reasonably well in the Highlands and islands for the past 500 years without an alternative being found to please everyone.

The Howard family, who live on Ulva throughout the year and have shared in the daily joys and travails of the community there and on neighbouring Mull for three generations, have followed the fine adage that you never own an estate, it owns you, and with it comes a duty and a responsibility to those who depend on you.

In a week when Scotland’s struggling NHS is bracing itself to make £445 million of cuts to balance the books and care homes are closing every week, is this the right time for the Scottish Government to be handing out a very large sum of public money to five people?

There is only one hope for Ulva and those who currently live there, and that is to allow market forces to prevail.

Iain Thornber,

Knock House, Morvern.

Thanks to the people of Fort William

Sir,

I would like, through your columns, to express my sincere thanks to the Fort William populace for the interest shown in my old MacBrayne’s bus during Mòd week when it was parked on display in the High Street.

It clearly evoked memories for townspeople of all ages whether you went to school, to the shops, or travelled further afield. Some of you who either maintained, conducted or drove MacBrayne’s buses also introduced yourselves and came forward with fascinating stories from those times, the most recent of which are now nearly 50 years old.

I was personally humbled but delighted at the reception. It is so satisfying for me to own a small piece of local transport history that is, through the name on the side of the bus, still connected to our national ferry operator CalMac. To its local tour shop staff and all the officials who came from the south, I add my grateful thanks for their support.

This is a two-way process. CalMac’s heritage may extend back by more than 150 years, but the company is still every bit as important to West Coast communities and businesses as ever. It is not only a major employer but is a vital culture and tourism facilitator and the existence of the tour shop in the centre of Fort William serves to promote not only the delights of Lochaber but also the central location from which to explore so much of the West Coast and the islands that can be reached from here.

CalMac’s ongoing support for the Mòd, wherever it is hosted, is ample evidence of its cultural importance.

I must also extend my personal gratitude to David and his staff at Shiel Buses for accommodating and looking after my ancient piece of transport heritage as well as their commitment in the provision of free transport to and from Mòd venues.

Finally, to all those involved in the not inconsiderable business of catering in whatever way for the masses during the week, thanks and well done.

Lawrence Macduff,

Kilmarnock.

Striving to ensure care is of high quality

Sir,

In reply to Councillor George Freeman’s letter (The Oban Times, October 19), I can reassure him that the Health and Social Care Partnership has been involved for some time in supporting McKenzie Care at the Lynn of Lorne care home.

This has been both in response to the latest and previous reports from the Care Inspectorate, as well as monitoring carried out by health and social care officers locally.

I share the disappointment many have expressed regarding the quality of care provided at this particular establishment. I wish to see all those requiring care being delivered that of the highest possible quality – whether from external providers or that delivered in-house. Where anyone feels that care has not met expectations, I would be more than happy to meet them and discuss any concerns they may have.

The Care Inspectorate, as the independent regulator of social care services across Scotland, has a responsibility to publicly report on the quality of care, and support and encourage the development of services.

In Argyll and Bute, independent providers are responsible for many areas of service provision. They have the absolute freedom to run services in the way they feel is best to deliver quality person-centred care in a safe and secure environment.

However, when these services are then assessed and areas for improvement are identified, Argyll and Bute will work together with the Care Inspectorate to assist the provider in bringing the service up to expected standards.

As a point of clarity, I would also like to correct Councillor Freeman’s assertion that I am the chairman of the Integration Joint Board – this position rotates between appointees of the council and NHS Highland, and Robin Creelman, as an NHS Highland non-executive board member, is currently chairman of the IJB while I serve as vice-chairman.

Kieron Green,

Councillor, Oban North and Lorn.

Make sure children wear car seatbelts

Sir,

I witnessed a child being transported at the rear of an Argyll and Bute Council school minibus without wearing a seatbelt.

The minibus was being driving down from the Oban Primary campus area on October 23 at approximately 3.30pm at the roundabout near the fire station on Soroba Road. The driver was obviously unaware.

It is crucial to ensure all children are safely strapped in.

Stephen Jones,

by email.

Smacking ban would be hypocritical

Sir,

The SNP wishes to outlaw the smacking of children and to criminalise parents in the legitimate exercise of administering chastisement to an unruly child, after saying in April 2017: ‘We do not support a ban as we do not think that would be appropriate and effective.’

Can the Scottish Government explain to the people of Scotland why it views abortion as something worthy and commendable while banning smacking?

This is what happens when the godless rule. They know neither right from wrong nor good from evil. They legislate for whatever is politically expedient.

How can it possibly be acceptable for a mother to abort her baby but the thought of smacking an unruly child is horrific violence and unacceptable?

God is clear – ‘Thou shalt not kill’ (Exodus 20:13) – not the unborn, not the disabled, not the sick, not the elderly, not the unloved, not the depressed, not the suffering, not the dying. When one is consistent and looks to a higher authority for guidance, you will find further wisdom on the subject: ‘He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes’ (Proverbs 13:24).

The Scottish Government is in direct conflict with God in both these areas – as well as others.

Susan Wallace,

Corpach, Fort William.