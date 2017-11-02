Have a blast at fireworks displays in Oban and Dunbeg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Hundreds of fireworks will be sent shooting into the sky in Oban and Dunbeg this weekend.

Oban’s annual fireworks spectacular, which is sponsored by BID4Oban, takes place this Sunday November 5 from 7.30pm at Oban harbour.

People will be able to watch from the bay as the display explodes over the water.

Oban is infamous for its fireworks due to a technical glitch in 2011 that resulted in all of them being released within a minute.

The video, which was posted onto The Oban Times YouTube page, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and has appeared on numerous prime-time television shows.

However, this isn’t the only event taking place in Oban and Lorn. The Dunbeg community has rallied together and organised a fireworks display and bonfire on Saturday November 4.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm at the Lochnell Road car park.

The organisers have asked everyone to leave their sparklers at home in order to keep children safe, but will have glow-sticks on sale as a substitute.

There will also be burgers, hot dogs, various other stalls and raffles on the night, with all proceeds going towards Oban High School Pipe Band.

James MacDonald and other volunteers will finish building the bonfire on the day, come rain or shine. ‘It’s still going ahead regardless of the weather,’ James said.

Oban FM will be there on the night to broadcast from the event.