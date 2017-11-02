Glasgow Letter with Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lewis/Harris gathering

I am very much looking forward to sharing the stage with some fantastic performers at the 130th annual gathering of the Glasgow Lewis and Harris Association tomorrow (Friday November 3) in the Glasgow University Union.

Singers for the evening are the wonderful Kathleen Macinnes, Claire Macaulay (the 2016 traditional gold medal winner) and Ronnie Murray – with whom I enjoyed a few songs in the Crofter in Fort William at this year’s Mòd – in preparation for the gathering.

The instrumentalist will be Skipinnish piano player Alasdair Iain Paterson, and the Lewis/Harris Association Pipers will also be performing.

As usual, once the concert is over, about 10.30pm, the dance will begin. This year, the band are the Beinn Lee Cèilidh Band and they will play until 2am.

The Beinn Lee are having a busy weekend in Glasgow as they are also playing in the Park Bar the following two nights. I dare say there will be a few Gathering stragglers looking for a curer or two on those evenings.

The complete gathering actually begins the previous evening – with Thursday night’s dinner in honour of the gathering chairman, Alasdair Fraser. Joan Morrison will give a few songs at the dinner among speeches, toasts, and some pipe tunes.

This will take place in the Pond Hotel, Great Western Road, and begins 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Tickets for the dinner are £27.50 and tickets for the concert and dance are £10 each. All tickets are available from committee members and also from the Park Bar.

It’s going to be a good weekend. I am sure I have already told the story in

this column about my first visit to the Lewis/Harris Gathering when I was 17 and had only just moved down to Glasgow.

In my foolish naivety, and as the result of a wind-up, I wrongly expected

that everyone in attendance had to be from Lewis or Harris – so I went round all night speaking in my best Leòdhasach accent. This, of course, is not the case – everyone is welcome.

And I highly recommend heading along to what is always a busy night with some great music.

What’s on

Saturday November 11: Glasgow Skye Association children’s post-Mòd ceilidh at 7.30pm in the Crawford Hall.

Thursday November 16: Tiree Association annual gathering concert at 7.30pm in Partick Burgh Halls.

Friday November 17: Tiree Association annual gathering dance at 9pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Friday November 17: Clydebank and District Highland Association ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick, at 7.30pm.

Thursday November 23: Comunn An Taobh An Iar haggis supper at 7.30pm in the Ellangowan Social Club.

Friday November 24: Helensburgh and District Highland Association dance at 8pm in the Commodore Hotel.

Saturday November 25: Coll Association annual buffet and ceilidh in the National Piping Centre at 7pm.

Pub scene

Islay Inn.

Friday November 3: The Keelies.

Saturday November 4: Deep River.

Park Bar.

Friday November 3: Scott Harvey.

Saturday November 4: Beinn Lee Cèilidh Band.

Sunday November 5: Beinn Lee Cèilidh Band.