Ceilidh tribute to ‘Mòd Father’ Charlie MacColl raises £1,122

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A special ceilidh was held during this year’s Royal National Mòd in

Lochaber in memory of the late Charlie MacColl, known

affectionately as ‘The Mòd Father’.

During his time as convener of the Royal National Mòd, when it was held in Lochaber a decade ago, Mr MacColl ran a very successful

‘Convener’s Ceilidh’ in the old Caol Community Centre.

Now, 10 years later and almost two years after Mr MacColl’s death, a

ceilidh was held in Kilmallie Community Centre on the same date –

October 18 – as the event he organised in 2007.

Mr MacColl was a lifelong supporter of the Gaelic language and culture and spent more than 30 years fundraising for Mods across Scotland.

The ceilidh was officially opened by Mr MacColl’s son, well-known piper Calum, while Mr MacColl’s widow, Mairi, gave a speech welcoming everyone to the event.

Chairperson for the evening was Margaret McLellan, of Taynuilt, while music for the night was provided by Andrew Macdonald and Graeme MacEachan who were later accompanied by Robert Nairn, Alec Maclean and Ruaraidh Gray.

Singers for the night, many of whom sang at Mr MacColl’s Convener’s Ceilidh, were Jimmy Cameron, Margaret Ford, Freddie MacKenzie, Norman MacKinnon, Morag Smith, Ewan Morrison, Ruaraidh Gray, Alasdair Whyte and Griogair Labhruidh.

The winner of the new Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy, Claire Frances MacNeil, also came along to sing her winning song.

A big ‘thank you’ goes to Bobby and Jessie Henderson and Alec

Maclean for their support in helping to organise the ceilidh with the

family.

Those enjoying the evening included many who had made the journey from Oban, Uist, Campbeltown, Harris, Mull and Acharacle.

The event raised £1,122.20 which will be split between

Kilmallie Community Centre funds and the local Mòd in Ardnamurchan.