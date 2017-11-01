Tourism minister to visit Skye this week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Fiona Hyslop will give a keynote address on Skye on Friday November 3 as well as take questions directly from local residents and businesses.

More than 100 people are expected to attend the event at Sabhal Mor Ostaig, on the south end of the island. Senior representatives from the Highland Council, VisitScotland, Police Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will make up the top table panel along with the Ms Hyslop.

The meeting has been organised by local MSP Kate Forbes as part of an ongoing process to identify and find solutions to tourism infrastructure pressures on Skye.

Over the summer season some of the roads and facilities around the island’s major tourist attractions have come under significant strain with a six-fold increase in the population during peak months.

Ms Forbes said: ‘After a busy summer, during which the beauty of Skye drew in thousands of tourists, I am pleased to be hosting the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism this week.

‘I believe it is important that the people of Skye, most of whom have some connection with the tourism industry, are able to engage directly with the cabinet secretary.

‘Clearly, it is those who live and work on Skye who are the experts on what is working and what isn’t, and that’s why I have arranged a question and answer session.

‘I hope that the cabinet secretary gets a feel for some of the challenges around infrastructure, but also the economic opportunities.

‘Tourism has huge potential for Skye, so long as the economic benefits are distributed across the island and entrepreneurs have the support and ambition to drive business growth to cater for visitors.’

Residents on Skye are being encouraged to share their views and ideas about the role of culture in Scotland at a free event hosted by Ms Hyslop in Portree tomorrow night (Thursday November 2).

Ms Hyslop said: ‘We want the voices of as many people as possible to be heard and reflected to help develop a culture strategy for Scotland. It is important that communities across the country are engaged in the process. That is why we are holding these regional sessions.

‘The events so far have provided a diverse range of perspectives and I am sure the meeting in Skye will offer an important contribution to the debate. I encourage the people of Skye to come along and be part of the culture conversation.’