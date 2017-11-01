Stornoway surgery launches automated phone service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Group Medical Practice’s Stornoway surgery in the town’s Springfield Road has recently introduced an automated telephone service to help patients book their appointments outwith opening hours.

Practice manager Jennifer Ellis said the new service, available on (01851) 703145, means patients will not have to wait until the practice opens at 8.30am or wait in a queue to speak to a receptionist to book their appointment.

‘The automated service will also help us to release extra appointments in the evening and early in the morning, making it even easier for patients to obtain an appointment more suited to them,’ she said.

However, the practice has stressed that for patients preferring to speak to a receptionist, they will continue to be available from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm on the same number (01851 703145).