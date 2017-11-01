Soroba Hallowe’en party is all fright on the night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Soroba Community Centre’s first Hallowe’en party was hailed a ‘major success’ by the organisers.

The centre was crawling with creepy creatures, skeletons, zombies, and superheroes, as well as petrifying princesses.

‘What a fabulous turn-out and amazing costumes,’ Soroba Communty Centre said on social media.

But it wasn’t just the children having fun, A a handful of volunteers dressed up for the occasion and got involved in the activities, which included wrapping someone up as a mummy.

‘We hope you all had as much fun as we did,’ they continued. ‘And we hope you’ve all had a spooktacular Hallowe’en.

‘We have to say a huge thank you to Nicola Wilson and Christine Smith for all the hard work they put into this event.

‘Also Marri Malloy, Lorraine Campbell and Frances Cooke for their help on the night, Soroba Shop, Tesco and Helen Pearson for the fabulous contributions made towards our event.

‘Also all the parents who donated … it very much appreciated.

‘And finally no party would be complete without a bewitching soundtrack … so thanks to Drew Walker for some great tunes.’

All donations collected on the night will go towards a new community centre for Oban.

To stay up to date with future events, search Soroba Community Centre on Facebook.

Also tying in with the Hallowe’en theme – Taynuilt Primary School was among four schools in Scotland to win the ‘Don’t be afraid of your leftovers’ recipe competition.

Maisie Shaw, 10, and Aisling Duncan, 11, from the school won the award with their Scabby Fruit Crumble Crunch.

The winning teams received bespoke aprons, their recipes hosted on the Love Food Hate Waste website and goodie bags from Quality Meat Scotland.

The Taynuilt pupils said: ‘It was great fun creating the recipe. We felt like we were doing something to help the environment.

‘We both looked to see what was lying around at home as part of our homework challenge to try and use up leftovers.

We had been out picking brambles and made jam and sauce but we had lots left over and they would be wasted so we thought of putting them in our very own recipes.’

The competition was run in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, Good Family Food (Quality Meat Scotland) and Business in the Community Scotland on behalf of Food For Thought.

With food waste being a £1.35 billion annual problem in Scotland, the three agencies teamed up to host a Hallowe’en-themed competition.