Shock as Oban restaurant Yu Wu closes

Surprised staff at Oban Chinese restaurant Yu Wu suddenly faced their last shifts last weekend, after being told it would close ‘for good’ on Sunday.

Staff and customers of the popular Railway Pier restaurant were taken aback by the announcement, and we’re told no explanation for the closure was given at the time.

Yu Wu have declined to comment.