Police appeal after Lochailort fish farm theft

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following the theft of equipment from a fish farm and a forced entry to a separate site in the area.

Entry was forced to a site in Lochairlort in the early hours of Tuesday October 31, and a number of items were removed.

These include a Fladen Scandia flotation suit, as well as smaller items, including tools and a quantity of fuel.

A further incident was reported at a different fish farm in the Loch Arkaig area where over the night of Tuesday October 31 entry was forced to sheds at the facility. However, no items were removed.

Constable Cameron Sharkey said: ‘We want to hear from anybody who may have observed anything suspicious in the areas at the given times.

‘Anybody with information which could help should contact police on 101, quoting reference NP10004/17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’