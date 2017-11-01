Oban woman in surgery after hit-and-run on holiday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 54-year-old Oban woman has been seriously injured and is currently in surgery after being struck by a hit-and-run driver last night while on holiday in the United States.

Agnes MacKechnie was sent ’25 feet’ into the air when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck at around 9.45pm in Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Agnes was in the state visiting her brother, who moved there around 15 years ago.

Her sister, Sharon Bratton, said: ‘She was involved in a hit-and-run last night and has a fractured skull, broken leg and wrist, broken ribs and a torn liver.

‘She was with my brother and her husband. They were out at a Hallowe’en party and were just crossing the road to to go back to his flat when a truck came out of nowhere and sent her into the air.

‘They just put her in for surgery to fix her leg,’ Sharon added.

Bethlehem Police are looking for the diver of an older model Ford pick-up truck, which was described as being dark blue and silver with damage to its front bumper.