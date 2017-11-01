Oban is in the pink for charity tea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Pink Afternoon Tea fundraising for Pink Ladies Day took £510 at Oban’s Glencruitten Golf Club on Saturday.

The Pink Ladies’ Day, now in its fourth year, is designed for women in Argyll who have experienced breast cancer first hand.

The big day, held in Inveraray on Friday December 8, is all about pampering, beauty treatments, delicious food, lots of fun and friendship, relaxation and meeting like-minded (and like-bodied) women.

The organisers promise an army of makeup artists, hairdressers, massage therapists, reiki, yoga and beauty consultants, and cancer support specialists.

Volunteers Nicky Murphy, her mum Liz Deverill and Gillian Stewart served nearly fifty people on Saturday, raising hundreds of pounds for the cause. Gillian said: ‘I feel very fortunate with my diagnosis that was so early, and I want to give back.’ Nicky thanked her ‘amazing’ team.

If you live in Argyll, have experienced breast cancer and would like to be a part of this amazing day, please get in touch with Nicky on 07786 861266 or email pinkladiesday@outlook.com.