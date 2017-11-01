Oban Aldi giving one shopper the chance to play ‘Supermarket Sweep’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Aldi is offering a local shopper from the Oban area the chance to take part in a Supermarket Sweep style challenge.

The lucky winner will not only take home a trolley full of food for free, but they will help out a local foodbank at the same time, as Aldi will be donating the cash value of the food to a foodbank of the participant’s choice.

To be in with a chance of taking part, shoppers should fill out an application form in the Oban store on Lynn Road by Saturday November 4.

One lucky shopper will then be chosen to do a five-minute trolley and will keep all the food items they can grab.

On top of this, ALDI will donate the cash value of their trolley to a chosen local foodbank. Shoppers will be asked to nominate their favourite local foodbank when applying to take part.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at ALDI in Scotland, said: ‘The ALDI Supermarket Sweep event is a fun way for our shoppers to help support their local community and get plenty of shopping for themselves at the same time.

‘By filling out an application form in the Oban store you will be entered into a draw and could find yourself filling your boots with all your ALDI favourites in no time.’

Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part and only food items will be included in the sweep.