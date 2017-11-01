New restaurant planned for Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Taynuilt’s award-winning Etive Restaurant is moving to Oban.

The new restaurant, which is a joint venture by chef John McNulty and sommelier David Lapsley, is set to open in December on the site of the old Light of India in Stevenson Street.

The Etive opened in Taynuilt at the start of 2017 and established itself as one of the area’s leading restaurants winning a gold medal at the inaugural Scottish Food Awards 2017. Its popularity with locals and visitors has meant it has outgrown its current location at the old coaching inn.

John and David will be bringing the ethos of the original restaurant ‘where sea meets land’ to the new site, which will remain a showcase of John’s cooking, with affordable a la carte and tasting menus that concentrate on innovative cooking.

John said: ‘We are delighted to be taking over the old Light of India site, which was Oban’s first Indian restaurant and much loved in the area. We have worked really hard to establish the Etive so it is very exciting to be joining Oban’s culinary scene and introduce what we do to an even wider audience.’

The Taynuilt is currently closed and undergoing a major refurbishment of its bedrooms. It will re-open in 2018.