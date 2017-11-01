MSP voices concern over Stornoway air service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan has voiced concerns about the Aberdeen to Stornoway air service and change of timetable to Eastern Airways’ chief operating officer.

Mr Allan said there continue to be numerous complaints from regular users, especially those employed in the oil and gas sector, about the timing of flights and the difficulties for anyone in the islands working in the oil industry.

Mr Allan said: ‘This is an issue I have raised numerous times over the years. Regular service users are understandably upset about the state of the service on the Aberdeen route, particularly with the latest changes to the timetable, and this is something I raised directly with the company.

‘I was disappointed that the company was not prepared to have further meetings with those in the oil and gas sector who have been raising complaints. However, I understand there will be a public meeting coming up in the islands soon for customers and the company to exchange views. I also understand these issues will be discussed when Eastern Airways and Flybe meet the comhairle next month.

‘At a time when the Western Isles are faced with worrying depopulation projections, we should all be seeking to ensure it is as easy as possible for people to live and work here. At the moment, this does not seem to be the case for those who live in the islands but work offshore.’