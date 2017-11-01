Major upgrade for Glen Nevis Youth Hostel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A major redevelopment is currently under way on the Glen Nevis Youth Hostel.

The hostel is currently closed for the renovation to take place and is scheduled to re-open in time for the peak season next year.

The proposed changes include upgraded rooms, a self-catering kitchen, and open plan living spaces with panoramic views of the Nevis mountain range.

SYHA Hostelling Scotland’s chief executive Margo Paterson said: ‘I’m delighted that the project is now under way and we’re looking forward to seeing the new youth hostel take shape over the coming months.’

The Glen Nevis project is part of SYHA’s strategic plan to modernise its network of hostels.

SYHA Scotland is a self-funding charitable organisation with 34 hostels in Scotland, which take in 400,000 guests every year.