BEAR still struggling to sort Spean Bridge potholes

BEAR Scotland workers are being sent back to Spean Bridge to repair temporary patches to potholes which they only filled a fortnight ago.

John Fotheringham, chairman of the local community council, had complained earlier in October about the surface of the road breaking up at the junction of the A82 and A86.

His complaints came just a little over two years after BEAR had resurfaced this same stretch of road.

But last week Mr Fotheringham was forced to raise the issue yet again after temporary repairs to potholes were already failing after just a week.

Mr Fotheringham emailed Doreen Cockbill in BEAR Scotland’s north-west unit with photographs of the reappearing potholes and told her he was shocked by how poor the repair has been.

‘One lump of tar has been inserted into the hole, but the surface that was cracked round it has now opened up – so the pothole is worse than ever,’ Mr Fotheringham told the BEAR official.

‘I do despair about the quality of the patch and given BEAR’s response last time with winter approaching I worry about the impact on surrounding properties. We will be monitoring the situation daily. I trust your roads team will seal the whole defect soon.’

Contacted by the Lochaber Times this week and asked to comment on the continuing road problems at Spean Bridge, a BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We’re monitoring the area and a further temporary repair has been arranged. Investigations are still under way into the cause of the original defects and as soon as this is determined a full repair will be carried out.

‘We’ll continue to liaise with the community council to keep them informed of our progress.’