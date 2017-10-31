Young Inveraray angler wins Inverawe Challenge

THIS year’s Inverawe Challenge will be one that 12-year-old Archie MacColl-Smith will remember for a long, long, time.

The young fly-fisherman from Inveraray won the shield for the heaviest fish; was runner-up for the main prize of the heaviest catch of the day and then went on to win a day’s fishing for two rods on the River Orchy.

The Lochgilphead High School pupil was taught to fish by his grandfather Donald, his uncle Colin and his mum Anne, all keen anglers themselves, and he spent most of the summer holidays fishing.

The annual fly-fishing competition is held at the popular Inverawe Smokehouses and Country Park, near Taynuilt.

Pegs were drawn at 9am for a day’s fishing the weigh-in, hospitality, and the prize-giving ceremony at the Inverawe Smokehouse Tearoom, courtesy of the Campbell-Preston family.

John Logan, winner of the heaviest catch took the Inverawe Shield back home to Troon.

The event marks the end of the fishing season on the estate; the shop and tea room are now closed but open from December 9 until December 24 for Christmas shopping.

Entry fees, plus raffle ticket sales raised £780 and all this goes to help pay the school fees of a talented young 14-year-old girl in Tanzania, whose education is financed by the Laura Campbell-Preston Trust.