Spirited Lochaber fall short against league leaders

Lochaber 21 – 27 Glasgow University Medics

BT West League Division 3

Despite taking the lead in the second half, Lochaber Rugby Club couldn’t quite overcome the league leaders from Glsagow on Saturday.

A brave performance from the Lochaber pack wasn’t quite enough for the Banavie side to overcome the medics in what was a league and cup double header, with the result counting for the league and the semi final of the bowl.

Lochaber were due to travel to Glasgow University Medics, however the fixture was reversed and the game played at Banavie as the medics’ pitch was unplayable.

Lochaber were looking to put their poor performance from two weeks ago behind them as they took on the undefeated league leaders. And they started the game well with good pressure from the kick off led to Lochaber penalty being awarded. Jonathan McCook duly converted to give Lochaber an early lead.

Their lead didn’t last long as the medics scored their own penalty. Lochaber were next to get some points on the board after Finlay Ireland fought his way across the line to get the ball down in the corner. The medics then started to take control of the game, scoring three tries of their own. Two from the forwards picking and going around the ruck area eventually finding a hole in the Lochaber defence after sustained pressure on the line. The third from an over lap out wide.

Lochaber ended the first half with McCook scoring his second penalty as Lochaber were starting to come back into the game. The sides went in at half time with the score at 11-20 to the visitors. Lochaber started the second half well but were struggling in the scrum after captain Callum MacDonald had gone off injured.

After some good Lochaber pressure, McCook narrowed the gap with another penalty. Lochaber were now growing back into the game and were awarded for their efforts when Findlay Ireland got his second try of the game and fifth of the season from seven games. And with McCook converting Lochaber had taken the lead 21-20.

The medics weren’t done however and got their fourth try and a bonus point with another pick and go from the ruck. With time running out Lochaber had possession in the medics’ 22. They had several penalties but were pushing for the converted try they needed to win the game.

In the last play of the game they did get the ball over the line just to the right of the posts the players celebrated thinking they had won the game but then the referee ruled that the ball had been held up over the line after one of the medics players got their hand under the ball.

With that the game ended 21-27 and Lochaber would have to settle for a losing bonus point. They are still fourth in the league and will take on Hyndland next Saturday at Banavie at 2pm.