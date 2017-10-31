Oban’s Rockfield rocks for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Rockfield Centre is just one of the many local groups, schools and individuals to get involved in the charity event SiMBA’s Sounds of the 80s, to be held in February at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban.

This will be an evening of family entertainment, dancing and fun to raise funds for and awareness of this charity, with local participation and the call is out to everyone to get involved.

Susan Simpson, SiMBA support group co-ordinator, explained: ‘The exciting thing about this evening is that we are collating an assemblage of videos and performances from a wide range of local groups as well as national celebrities so our whole evening will be planned by those we have

asked to take part.’

She added: ‘We have been so encouraged by the response so far, including videos from musician Nik Kershaw, comedian Peter Kay, MP Brendan O’Hara, SiMBA patrons Grant Stott and Gillian Smith MBE, and SiMBA ambassador Lisa Hague as well as our local Spotlight musical theatre

group performing on the night.

‘We’ve also had generous donations of signed books from amazing authors like Anne Cleeves and Alexander McCall Smith.’

Permission has been given to SiMBA for the use of The Proclaimers song ‘500 Miles’. Each group sings a verse and will be edited together to give a tribute similar to ‘500 Miles’ from the cast of Doctor Who. The completed video will be shown on the evening.

The Rockfield Centre group were filmed inside and outside the main building of the centre singing singing the first verse of the song.

Susan said: ‘Those who want to get involved will have the loan of a SiMBA T-shirt and hat and can be filmed miming to one verse or the chorus of their song – along with their own choreographical interpretation of that section.

‘The concept behind this is to get as much community involvement as possible, highlighting the various businesses and groups we have in this area, and in doing so to raise awareness of the services and support SiMBA offers.’

Filming can be done on an iPad, smartphone or laptop and sent to Susan via Dropbox where local digital gurus Stripey Straws Video Productions have offered to edit it along to the original track.

Susan said: ‘This will be an amazing event with the added attraction of seeing all these local groups on video. The evening promises not only to be great fun but will raise the profile of what SiMBA offers across the board.’

Groups interested in taking part can contact Susan via e-mail simbahighland@gmail.com.

SiMBA supports anyone who has gone through the death of a baby at any stage of pregnancy or close to the time of birth.