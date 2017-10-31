Oban Sheriff Court round-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Careless driver falls asleep

A 75-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving after falling asleep at the wheel.

Jennifer March, of Purton Cottage in Slough, Berkshire, received a £400 fine and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

She was travelling along the A816 near Kilmore on May 27 of this year when she dozed off.

Her car then drifted onto the other side of the road, causing another vehicle to take evasive action.

The 75-year-old then collided with a stone banking, before coming to a stop and blocking the road.

March appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 25.

Her solicitor told the court that she was well rested and has an exemplary driving record, with this being her first incident in her 50 years of holding a licence. He called the incident a ‘micro-sleep’.

Man pleaded guilty to swallowing drugs

An Oban man has pleaded guilty to intentionally obstructing police officers by swallowing an item believed to be controlled drugs.

Paul Nicol, of 2A Lynn Gardens, Oban, received a £200 fine when he appeared in front of Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 25.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told the court that, while on patrol, two police officers were alerted by a member of the public that Nicol was in possession of heroin.

Once the 36-year-old was informed that he would be detained, Mr McGinty said: ‘He put his left hand to his mouth and leaned forward and made a swallowing action.’

He was then taking to Oban hospital for his own safety and the officers reported him to the procurator fiscal.

Nicol’s defence solicitor, Jane McLaren, said her client has since moved to Rosyth and the ‘move has served him well’, adding that his voluntary drug samples have been clean.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes opted to fine Nicol, saying : ‘The progress that you are already making is progress that you want to make – it needs to be from you, not by a court order.’

Oban man ordered to pay for damages

An Oban man has been ordered to repay almost £700 in damages and has been fined £200 after scratching a car.

Martin Sutherland, 21, of 8A Millpark Terrace, Oban, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 25..

Sheriff Patrick Hughes said: ‘This was a wicked thing to do. It should not have been done.’

Sheriff Hughes ordered Sutherland to pay the £693.84 cost of the vandalism, as well as the £200 fine within two months.

Man admits stealing from pub

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stealing £2,340 from a licensed premises in Oban.

Sebastian Mateusz Kitowski, of 3 Pulpit Road, Oban, admitted stealing on two separate occasions from a safe in the stockroom.

On September 3 of this year, he took £2,000 in cash, before stealing a further £340 on September 11.

After being arrested, Kitowski paid back a lump sum and when he appeared in Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 25, Sheriff Patrick Hughes ordered him to pay back the remaining £1,800 in compensation.

On top of this, Sheriff Hughes fined him £700.