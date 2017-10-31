NFUS fights for right farming Brexit deal

NFU Scotland says it remains fully committed to striking the right Brexit deal for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

At an autumn conference in Perthshire last week, president Andrew McCornick told delegates that withdrawal from both the EU and the CAP means that change is coming. In the 18 months since the EU referendum, the union has been on the front foot, both in terms of its political lobbying and member engagement, and that moves to the next level with a nationwide programme of Brexit roadshows for members next month.

In his opening address, Mr McCornick said that while there was a great deal of frustration over the lack of political progress on negotiations, the union has resolutely pursued its three priorities of securing friction-free trade, access to skilled and competent labour, and a future support package for Scotland that is adequately funded, fairly allocated and will underpin a policy framework specifically designed for Scottish farming’s future needs.

The event heard an update on Brexit from Lord Ian Duncan, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Scotland Office, and Michael Russell, Argyll and Bute MSP and Scotland’s Brexit minister.

Tom Hind, chief strategy officer at the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) also spoke on its latest Brexit scenario-

planning, which examined the potential impact of Brexit on a wide range of farm types.