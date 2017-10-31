Minister visits newest ferry at Kerrera

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has visited the newest and smallest vessel in the CalMac Fleet, the 12-metre MV Carvoria, which operates on the Kerrera to Gallanach route.

CalMac took over the running of the service in July and the vessel, constructed for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) by Shetland-based Malakoff Ltd, was formally handed over to operator in August and entered service on the route shortly afterwards.

Mr Yousaf said: ‘It’s great to see the MV Carvoria and I hope she serves the residents of Kerrera well in the coming years. When I spoke to people on the island during a visit last year, I heard about the important role the ferry service plays in their day-to-day lives.

‘This new vessel underlines our continued commitment to ensuring this important transport link remains resilient and reliable, along with the Scottish Government’s recent investment in upgraded berthing facilities and bringing the service into the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network. By having the vessel manufactured at Shetland shipyard, Malakoff Ltd, we also helped support the local economy of another important part of our island communities.’