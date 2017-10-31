Lochaber Phoenix boxers bow out of national championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was a disappointing weekend for Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club as both of their remaining representatives in the Scottish Novice Championships were eliminated in the semi-finals on points decisions.

Fifteen-year-old Eryk Wrobel lost by the tightest possible margin to Glasgow City’s Darius Bavarsad on the Saturday. Eryk won the opening round by utilising his jab and straight backhand, making Darius fall short with his punches.

The next round saw Bavarsad come storming back into the contest as he closed the gap by negating Wrobel’s footwork that caused him trouble in the previous round. Everything hinged on the last round, as the boxers stood toe to toe and drove their punches out. The judges’ 3-2 verdict to Bavarsad highlighted just how close the contest was.

On the Sunday, senior welterweight Dawid Jarzab faced another Glasgow City opponent in Essin Khan. Khan was a southpaw so both boxers tried to move to the outside of their opponent’s lead foot and drive home their straight backhands.

Whilst Jarzab possessed the heavier hands, Khan was the busier and outworked Jarzab on the inside. Each round was extremely hard fought with both boxers landing heavy shots to send spray flying around the ring. Jarzab left everything in the ring and at times it looked like he might just overwhelm the Glaswegian but every time Khan came roaring back with big hits. The two fighters were exhausted when the final bell rang but it was Khan who progressed to the final.

Lochaber Phoenix boxers will be in action this Saturday when the club hosts their latest show at the Nevis Centre. Boxers from all over Scotland will be taking part with European medalists, GB champions , Scottish champions and internationalists all featuring. Tickets are available from the venue or anyone connected to the club.

The following Saturday, November 11, the club hold an open day at their own gym at Ben Nevis Industrial Estate from 12.30pm until 4pm to help raise funds for local man Gary Campbell to receive stem cell treatment to aid his battle against MS. This is a good chance to see what is involved in the training of a boxer and to enjoy some sparring between the local boxers and counterparts from visiting clubs. Everyone is welcome and entry is free.