Hat-trick of wins for South Lochaber

DESPITE being held up in traffic and forced into changing their line up with four players turning up mid way through the first half the Jags made it nine points out of nine in Glasgow on Saturday.

SLT dominated proceedings but didn’t manage to fully convert their chances and that was the story of the game until around 80 mins. The match was at 2-2 when Munro finally converted with a low shot into the bottom corner.

St Thomas equalised soon after with a wind assisted 40-yard free kick over the hands of debut keeper Jamie Moan.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Munro was put through on goal twice and finished both times to put the game to bed in stoppage time and round off a classic South Lochaber away win.