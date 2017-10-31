Government says CAP payments come early

THE Scottish Government has said the majority of farmers and crofters are receiving up to 90 per cent of their CAP basic payment support loan earlier than previously anticipated.

Loan payments were scheduled in the first week of November. However, more than 12,300 farmers and crofters are now receiving payments worth more than £292 million – earlier than ever before.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘In September I committed to making loan payments in the first week of November. I can now confirm we have paid more than 10,600 farmers and crofters around £254 million, while a further 1,700 are receiving some £38 million in the coming days.

‘This means that by November 1, we will have paid more than 12,300 farmers and crofters over £292 million – £46 million more than last year to 360 more businesses.

‘These payments have therefore been made earlier than previously announced and quicker than ever before, showing my absolute determination to support and provide security to the rural economy.’