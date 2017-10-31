Fort William Shinty Club celebrate end of season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Shinty Club celebrated their season on Friday night at the West End Hotel.

It was a special night in particular for retiring players, Niall MacPhee and Bobby MacMillan, who were gifted with trophies to mark their long service and dedication to the club over their playing career.

James Tangney was award player of the year for the first team, while John Forbes was named player of the year for the second team.

The ladies also marked the end of a successful season. Senior player’s player of the year was Shannon Wilson, most improved player went to Kayleigh Woods and Lexie Lopez scooped the junior player’s player of the year.