Around the markets at Oban, Fort William and Islay

OBAN – On Tuesday October 24, United Auctions held a special sale of suckled calves and all classes of breeding stock at Oban Livestock Centre when 607 head was sold. The centre experienced an extremely large attendance of buyers from across the country as well as a large following of local customers in pursuit of Breeding Stock resulting in all classes of quality bred stock being

keenly bid for.

PRINCIPAL LOTS & PRICES

TOP PRICES PER HEAD

BULLOCKS

AAx: £680 – 2 Cleat, Barra.

GAL: £600(4) – Erray Farm.

LIMx: £800 – Ballymeanach, Mull.

LUIx: £630 – 236 Bruernish, Barra.

SALx: £650(9) – 8 Vatersay, Barra.

SHx: £620(3) – 77 Borve, Barra.

SIMx: £660(5) – Scammadale Farm : £650 – Ballymeanach, Mull.

HEIFERS

LUI: £720(2) – Ardlarach, Luing : £600(2) – Clachan.

SALx: £680(3), £640(2) – 8 Vatersay, Barra.

SHx: £740(7), £720(3), £700(4) & £680(2) – Drumachar Farm : £660 – 77 Borve, Barra.

SIMx: £820(2) – Scammadale : £800 – Saulmore : £800(4) – Ardlarach Luing : £780(3) – Cliad, Coll : £760 – Saulmore : £740 – Ardlarach, Luing : £720(2) & £700(2) – Saulmore : £700(2) – Cliad, Coll.

BG: £700 – Resipole.

TOP PRICES PER KILO

BULLOCKS

LIMx: 224p(2) – Auch Estate.

SHx: 235p & 233p – 77 Borve, Barra.

SIMx: 250p(6) – Barachander : 244p(5) – Scammadale : 243p(7) – Barachander : 242p(5) & 231p – Scammadale.

HEIFERS

AAx: 247p(2) – Ballymeanach, Mull.

BSHx: 223p – Achnacloich.

LIMx: 256p – Kengharair : 250p – Laggan, Lismore : 232p – Ballygrundle 2.

LUING: 282p(2) – Ardlarach, Luing : 269p(2), 266p(2) – Clachan : 251p(2) – Slaterich : 243p(2) – Clachan : 242p(3) – Ardlarach Luing.

SALx: 235p(3) – 8 Vatersay.

SHx: 342p(2), 307p(2), 296p(2), 292p(2), 290p(2) & 271p(3) – Drumachar : 253p(5) – Achnacloich: 250p – 77 Borve, Barra : 250p – Kengharair.

SIMx: 326p(4), 322p(3) & 310p(2) – Cliad, Coll : 299p – Saulmore : 297p(2) – Scammadale : 292p –Saulmore : 284p(4) & 283p(3) – Scammadale : 282p(2) – Saulmore : 282p(2) – Cliad, Coll : 277p(2) – Scammadale : 274p(2) – Saulmore : 264p(2) – Cliad Coll : 262p(2) – Saulmore : 261p(4) – Ardlarach Luing.

BG: 333p(2) & 308p(2) – Resipole.

BULLING HEIFERS

AAx: £1050(2), £1000(5), £950 – Ballymeanach, Mull.

BSHx: £800, £780 & £690 – Fiart.

BRBx: £930 – Achadhbeag.

GAL: £900(2) & £850(2) – Drumachar.

HERx: £820 – Tirfuir.

LIMx: £920 – Laggan : £850 – Baligrundle 2 : £720 – Lochuisge : £700 – Laggan.

LUING

£800 – Clachan : £800(2) – Slaterich.

SHx: £980 – Drumachar : £780 – Fiart : £780(4) – Auchnacraig.

SIMx: £1100, £1000 & £980 – Ballymeanach, Mull.

BG: £880 – Resipole.

INCALF HEIFERS

LIMx: £1700 – Mid Farm : £1500 – Stroneskar : £1500, £1400 & £1350 – Mid Farm.

SIMx: £2000 – Mid Farm : £1500 – Stroneskar : £1450 – Invernahyle : £1450 & £1420 – Mid Farm : £1350 – Invernahyle, Stroneskar & Mid Farm.

BG: £1500,£1450, £1400 & £1350 – Stroneskar.

INCALF COWS

BSHx: £1000 – Tirfuir

BRBx: £950 – Tirfuir

SIMx: £1080 & £940 – Achinrier.

COWS WITH CALVES

AAx: £820 – Glenfeochan Estate.

GAL: £820(2) – Ulva Farms.

LIMx: £1000 – Baligrundle 4 : £800(3) – Ledcharrie

SIMx: £900 – Baligrundle 4 : £850 & £800 – Ledcharrie.

BRBx: £920 & £880 – Tirfuir.

COWS RWB

GAL: £820(2) & £800(4) – Ulva Farms.

FORT WILLIAM – Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd on October 23 sold 1,687 store sheep of all classes.

Lambs (901) sold to £60 for a Suffolk cross from East Croft Roy, Newtonmore.

Ewes (721) sold to £68 for a pair of Texel crosses from Blargie Farm, Laggan.

Feeding sheep (65) sold to £75 for a Cheviot ram from Market Stance, Fort Augustus.

Other leading prices per head:

Store lambs: Chev – East Croft Roy, £52, Loch Treig, Inverlochy, £48, Moy Farm, Banavie, £46; BF –

Wood Cottage Croft, Tobermory, £49, Greenfield, Invergarry, & Keil Farm, Ardgour, £40; SuffX – East Croft

Roy, £42.

Ewes: Chev – East Croft Roy, £49, Wood Cottage Croft, £40; Cross – Blargie Farm, £42, 4 Glebehill,

Kilchoan, £38; TexX – Loch Treig, £49.

Feeding sheep: Chev ram – 4 Muirshearlich, Banavie, £55; Chev gmr – Ardtornish Farms, Oban, £50; BF

ram – Market Stance, £50; BF gmr – Ardochy, Whitebridge, £40.

ISLAY – Caledonian Marts Ltd on Friday October 20 sold 192 head of cattle, and 186 sheep at their annual autumn sale on the Isle of Islay.

With our regular buyers and five new customers to the Island, this ensured a good trade throughout the day, and more could have been sold to sellers advantage.

Top price of the day went to D McMillan, Ballulive for a Limousin Bullock at £840, purchased by Brian Gilvear, Graystale, Stirling.

Heifers were also topped by Mr McMillan, again for a Limousin at £720 also purchased by Brian Gilvear.

Leading prices:-

Bullocks

Lim £830 & £810 Balliemartin

Lim £800 Ardtalla Estates

Lim £800 & £790 Balliemartin

Lim £750 Ballulive

Char £710 Ardtalla Estates

AA £670 & £650 Daill

Overall average for 104 Bullocks

sold £630 (+£6 on the year)

Heifers

Lim £660 Balliemartin

AA £600 Daill

Char £600 & £540 Ardtalla Estates

Lim £560 Ballulive

Lim £540 Ardtalla Estates

Lim £520 Auchnaclach

Overall average for 82 Heifers sold £534 (+£27 on the year)

Lambs

Tex X £58 Balliemartin

Cross £36 Persabus

BF £30 Ballulive

Ewes

Chev £44 Balliemartin.