Around the markets at Oban, Fort William and Islay
OBAN – On Tuesday October 24, United Auctions held a special sale of suckled calves and all classes of breeding stock at Oban Livestock Centre when 607 head was sold. The centre experienced an extremely large attendance of buyers from across the country as well as a large following of local customers in pursuit of Breeding Stock resulting in all classes of quality bred stock being
keenly bid for.
PRINCIPAL LOTS & PRICES
TOP PRICES PER HEAD
BULLOCKS
AAx: £680 – 2 Cleat, Barra.
GAL: £600(4) – Erray Farm.
LIMx: £800 – Ballymeanach, Mull.
LUIx: £630 – 236 Bruernish, Barra.
SALx: £650(9) – 8 Vatersay, Barra.
SHx: £620(3) – 77 Borve, Barra.
SIMx: £660(5) – Scammadale Farm : £650 – Ballymeanach, Mull.
HEIFERS
LUI: £720(2) – Ardlarach, Luing : £600(2) – Clachan.
SALx: £680(3), £640(2) – 8 Vatersay, Barra.
SHx: £740(7), £720(3), £700(4) & £680(2) – Drumachar Farm : £660 – 77 Borve, Barra.
SIMx: £820(2) – Scammadale : £800 – Saulmore : £800(4) – Ardlarach Luing : £780(3) – Cliad, Coll : £760 – Saulmore : £740 – Ardlarach, Luing : £720(2) & £700(2) – Saulmore : £700(2) – Cliad, Coll.
BG: £700 – Resipole.
TOP PRICES PER KILO
BULLOCKS
LIMx: 224p(2) – Auch Estate.
SHx: 235p & 233p – 77 Borve, Barra.
SIMx: 250p(6) – Barachander : 244p(5) – Scammadale : 243p(7) – Barachander : 242p(5) & 231p – Scammadale.
HEIFERS
AAx: 247p(2) – Ballymeanach, Mull.
BSHx: 223p – Achnacloich.
LIMx: 256p – Kengharair : 250p – Laggan, Lismore : 232p – Ballygrundle 2.
LUING: 282p(2) – Ardlarach, Luing : 269p(2), 266p(2) – Clachan : 251p(2) – Slaterich : 243p(2) – Clachan : 242p(3) – Ardlarach Luing.
SALx: 235p(3) – 8 Vatersay.
SHx: 342p(2), 307p(2), 296p(2), 292p(2), 290p(2) & 271p(3) – Drumachar : 253p(5) – Achnacloich: 250p – 77 Borve, Barra : 250p – Kengharair.
SIMx: 326p(4), 322p(3) & 310p(2) – Cliad, Coll : 299p – Saulmore : 297p(2) – Scammadale : 292p –Saulmore : 284p(4) & 283p(3) – Scammadale : 282p(2) – Saulmore : 282p(2) – Cliad, Coll : 277p(2) – Scammadale : 274p(2) – Saulmore : 264p(2) – Cliad Coll : 262p(2) – Saulmore : 261p(4) – Ardlarach Luing.
BG: 333p(2) & 308p(2) – Resipole.
BULLING HEIFERS
AAx: £1050(2), £1000(5), £950 – Ballymeanach, Mull.
BSHx: £800, £780 & £690 – Fiart.
BRBx: £930 – Achadhbeag.
GAL: £900(2) & £850(2) – Drumachar.
HERx: £820 – Tirfuir.
LIMx: £920 – Laggan : £850 – Baligrundle 2 : £720 – Lochuisge : £700 – Laggan.
LUING
£800 – Clachan : £800(2) – Slaterich.
SHx: £980 – Drumachar : £780 – Fiart : £780(4) – Auchnacraig.
SIMx: £1100, £1000 & £980 – Ballymeanach, Mull.
BG: £880 – Resipole.
INCALF HEIFERS
LIMx: £1700 – Mid Farm : £1500 – Stroneskar : £1500, £1400 & £1350 – Mid Farm.
SIMx: £2000 – Mid Farm : £1500 – Stroneskar : £1450 – Invernahyle : £1450 & £1420 – Mid Farm : £1350 – Invernahyle, Stroneskar & Mid Farm.
BG: £1500,£1450, £1400 & £1350 – Stroneskar.
INCALF COWS
BSHx: £1000 – Tirfuir
BRBx: £950 – Tirfuir
SIMx: £1080 & £940 – Achinrier.
COWS WITH CALVES
AAx: £820 – Glenfeochan Estate.
GAL: £820(2) – Ulva Farms.
LIMx: £1000 – Baligrundle 4 : £800(3) – Ledcharrie
SIMx: £900 – Baligrundle 4 : £850 & £800 – Ledcharrie.
BRBx: £920 & £880 – Tirfuir.
COWS RWB
GAL: £820(2) & £800(4) – Ulva Farms.
FORT WILLIAM – Dingwall & Highland Marts Ltd on October 23 sold 1,687 store sheep of all classes.
Lambs (901) sold to £60 for a Suffolk cross from East Croft Roy, Newtonmore.
Ewes (721) sold to £68 for a pair of Texel crosses from Blargie Farm, Laggan.
Feeding sheep (65) sold to £75 for a Cheviot ram from Market Stance, Fort Augustus.
Other leading prices per head:
Store lambs: Chev – East Croft Roy, £52, Loch Treig, Inverlochy, £48, Moy Farm, Banavie, £46; BF –
Wood Cottage Croft, Tobermory, £49, Greenfield, Invergarry, & Keil Farm, Ardgour, £40; SuffX – East Croft
Roy, £42.
Ewes: Chev – East Croft Roy, £49, Wood Cottage Croft, £40; Cross – Blargie Farm, £42, 4 Glebehill,
Kilchoan, £38; TexX – Loch Treig, £49.
Feeding sheep: Chev ram – 4 Muirshearlich, Banavie, £55; Chev gmr – Ardtornish Farms, Oban, £50; BF
ram – Market Stance, £50; BF gmr – Ardochy, Whitebridge, £40.
ISLAY – Caledonian Marts Ltd on Friday October 20 sold 192 head of cattle, and 186 sheep at their annual autumn sale on the Isle of Islay.
With our regular buyers and five new customers to the Island, this ensured a good trade throughout the day, and more could have been sold to sellers advantage.
Top price of the day went to D McMillan, Ballulive for a Limousin Bullock at £840, purchased by Brian Gilvear, Graystale, Stirling.
Heifers were also topped by Mr McMillan, again for a Limousin at £720 also purchased by Brian Gilvear.
Leading prices:-
Bullocks
Lim £830 & £810 Balliemartin
Lim £800 Ardtalla Estates
Lim £800 & £790 Balliemartin
Lim £750 Ballulive
Char £710 Ardtalla Estates
AA £670 & £650 Daill
Overall average for 104 Bullocks
sold £630 (+£6 on the year)
Heifers
Lim £660 Balliemartin
AA £600 Daill
Char £600 & £540 Ardtalla Estates
Lim £560 Ballulive
Lim £540 Ardtalla Estates
Lim £520 Auchnaclach
Overall average for 82 Heifers sold £534 (+£27 on the year)
Lambs
Tex X £58 Balliemartin
Cross £36 Persabus
BF £30 Ballulive
Ewes
Chev £44 Balliemartin.