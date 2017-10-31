Alex Dent dominates in West Highland Wheelers race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A total of 25 riders took part in this year’s annual West Highland Wheelers race from Fort Augustus to Fort William.

The weather conditions were very favourable with light winds, no rain and even a little bit of sunshine which all meant that the Autumnal views were almost as spectacular as the racing, staged at the end of last month.

Once again the race was won by a member of the Dent family – last year it was Stephen, this year it was his younger brother Alex, who finished the race in a time of 1 hour and 48 minutes ( 3 and a half minutes ahead of the next rider).

There was a fierce race for second place, with Ed Daynes and Jamie Gall matching each other neck and neck until the final straight when Ed’s sprint finish just pipped Jamie to the line.

Marie Meldrum was the first lady home in a time of one hour and fifty nine minutes and was fourth overall. It was great to see 3 youngsters ( Cory Muir, Finlay Dempster and Daniel Parfitt) from the Wheelers kid’s club attempting the race for the first time and putting in very respectable times.

Many thanks to everyone that helped with the race organisation- in particular, Ben, Jacqui, Dave and Evelyn. Special thanks must also go to Nevis Range for allowing us to use their pick-up truck as a sweeper vehicle.

Entry fees from the race are being donated to Mountain Rescue. The full results are as follows;

1st Alex Dent 01:48:21

2nd Ed Daynes 01:52:08

3rd Jamie Gall 01:52:15

4th Marie Meldrum 01:59:01

5th Cory Muir 02:05:14 ( winner of the under 14 e-bike category)

6th Roddy Wells 02:06:46

7th Charlie Munro 02:07:20

8th Stephen Cant 02:14:05

9th Alan Dent 02:16:20 ( had a snapped chain and took a slightly alternative route!)

10th Hannah Barnes 02:21:05

11th Fiona Thompson 02:29:15

12th Graham Ward 02:32:35

13th Nix Forster 02:36:20

14th Andy Rogers 02:40:32

15th Gavin Power 02:41:16

16th Stephen MacLeod 02:42:22

17th Finlay Dempster 02:43:25

18th Calum Maclean 02:45:06

19th George Maitland 02:50:05

20th Catriona Maitland 02:50:08

21st Marian Austin 02:51:13

22nd Daniel Parfitt 02:59:48

23rd Diana Moffitt 04:09:53

24th Linda Poll 04:20:09

25th Clare Harley 04:20:19