This week’s walks

LOCHABER AND LORN

RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy.

Participants can walk three times with the club before joining. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday November 2

Creag Bhan and Creag Dubh

Lochailort

On the border between Morar and Moidart, these small but rough hills make an interesting walk with views across to the Small Isles.

Start just W of Arieniskill on the A830 at NM785831. There is limited parking in the vicinity.

Pass under the railway and follow the path NE along the Allt na Criche. Fork left where it splits and continue N up to its highest point at NM793849. Head W up to the summit of Creag Bhan, 510m. Continue W down to a col at the head of Loch an Iasgair and climb to the summit of Creag Dhubh. Cross the rocky undulating ground on top of Arnabol Hill, passing several lochans, to the W end of the plateau at Am Mama (ring contour 360m).

Head NW down two steep slopes, then descend W into Gleann Mama down the crest of the escarpment. Cross the Allt a’ Mhama at the junction of the footpaths (stepping stones). Follow the path SW downstream to Glen Mama Farm and the A830. Transport required.

Grade: M+; Distance: 11km; Height to climb: 620m; Map(s): LR40, EX398. Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 9am. Start of walk at 9.45am. Leader: Andrew Gilbert 07808 924722.

Saturday November 4

Sgorr na Ciche (Pap of Glencoe)

A prominent peak, just asking to be climbed. A well-known landmark for Glen Coe and a splendid viewpoint.

Start from the CP at the electricity sub-station at NN107587. Head SE on a footpath parallel to the public road for about 400m. Pass through a gate and head NE up a steep track to a junction. Turn SE across the burn on a bridge. The track narrows to a path, horizontal at first, then zig-zags steeply up the slope, eventually turning N to the col SE of Sgorr na Ciche. The path crosses the col and zig-zags up the steep and rocky SE flank of Sgorr na Ciche, finally approaching the summit from the E. Descend by the steep and slabby W ridge. When the angle lessens to a grassy slope, curve NW down to a path and join it just where it enters the forest at NN113598, about 170m alt.

Head SW down the path, cross the first forest road and continue on the path down to a second. Turn left here and follow the road down to the CP at the start.

Grade: M+; Distance: 8km; Height to climb: 730m; Map(s): LR41, EX384. Meet at Glencoe village car park at 11.20am. Start of walk at 11.30am. Leader: Ian Moir 07973 836498.

Saturday November 4

Am Meall, Glen Coe

A small hill with a commanding view of Glen Coe, Ballachulish and Loch Leven, surrounded by a panorama of famous hills.

Start from Glencoe Village CP, NN098587. Cross the A82 and walk W along the old road through Tigh-phuirt until it joins the main road. Follow the cycle track to the junction for Ballachulish Village, then turn left to reach the entrance to the Quarry. Inside the gate, turn immediately right and follow the path up around the rim of the quarry to a gate. Turn left, ENE, on a faint path between the rim of the quarry and the forest fence. At the corner of the forest, the path emerges on to the open hillside and climbs ESE up the hill to the communications mast at the summit of Am Meall, 414m. Cross the fence on a stile and head SW down the track to a junction with a forest road. Turn left and walk E down the road as far as the rear entrance to the campsite at NN110578.

Turn NW on to a footpath and follow it parallel to the A82 until opposite the Henderson Stone at NN104586. Cross the A82, walk through the field and exit by a gate and short path that leads up to a monument. Pass the monument and turn left along Upper Carnoch to Glencoe Village main street and follow it down back to the CP.

Grade: M; Distance: 7km; Height to climb: 420m; Map(s): LR41, EX384. Meet at Glencoe village car park at 12.20am. Start of walk at 11.30am. Leader: : Trevor Jones 07831 437454.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Saturday November 4

Creag Meagaidh, Loch Laggan

From the pull-in where Allt Coire Choile-rais meets the A86 (NN445840), follow the stream through the trees and into open countryside. Cross the stream and head up the SE ridge of Meall Coire Choille-rais and begin the clockwise circuit of Moy Corrie. (A deviation can be made to the summit of Creag Meagaidh if desired). From Puist Coire Ardair head E, SE and then S to rejoin Allt Coire Choille-rais.

Distance: 8km; Height to climb: 1000m.

Suggested and coordinated by Toril Frantzen.