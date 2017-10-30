Portree woman’s leap of faith from Forth Bridge raises charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fearless Portree resident Mary MacDougall expects to raise more than £1,300 from her recent abseil from the iconic Forth Bridge.

The event took place on October 15, when Mary joined nearly 600 other participants from all over Scotland to take a leap of faith from the iconic red bridge, raising an incredible total of £124,000 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

To date Mary has raised £1,300 for the charity, with more money still coming in.

‘It was a fantastic experience and was so well organised. I loved every minute of the descent and would encourage others to take part in this unique fundraising event,’ said Mary after her feet had finally touched down on terra firma.

‘I’m very grateful to all those who donated and I’m delighted to have raised over £1,300 for the charity.’

All the money raised from the event will help to improve the quality of life for people in Scotland after a stroke or diagnosis of a chest or heart condition ensuring they get the support and services they badly need.

Mary took part in support of her husband Douglas who was at the bridge cheering her on. Douglas works for CHSS as the remote link worker for Skye and Lochalsh.

His job is to coordinate CHSS’s rehabilitation support services which offer advice, support and practical help to people to get their lives back on track after a stroke and to ensure that those affected across Skye and Lochalsh are receiving the support they need.