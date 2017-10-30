Moidart History Group seeks new members

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Moidart History Group – Comann Eachdraidh Mùideart – is looking for more local members to join its friendly, informal group.

Started by Gordon Barr in 2000, the group has a small local membership and a large supporting membership from around the world, especially in Australia and Canada.

From September to May it holds monthly meetings, open to everyone, which include illustrated talks on topics of local or wider Scottish historical interest, archaeology and genealogy. During late spring and summer, the group runs the Moidart History House, based in Glenuig.

Over the years members have acquired an ever expanding archive of stories, anecdotes, data, maps and photographs about the history of Moidart.

This easy-to-use archive is held in the group’s History House, now sited by the Glenuig Community Shop, and is open from Easter to the end of September.

At the moment it opens once a week during the main season and twice a week in July and August. Admission is free.

The group is happy to open the History House by appointment outwith normal opening times. It is aware local people cannot always come during the week and opening on Sundays, along with more frequent opening times, are being considered.

The group needs more helpers, not experts, to open more often, especially at weekends.

The only qualification is to like talking to people; the rest is easy.

The website www.moidart.org.uk has a wealth of information on every aspect of local history. The website is updated regularly and includes information on the winter programme and the opening times of the History House.

Membership of the group is £5 per year – £6 if you join through the website.

Email ariel@moidart.org.uk or call 01687 470254 or 01687 470268 if you would like to know more about the group, get involved or make an appointment to see the History House.