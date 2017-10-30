Funding available for Outer Hebrides projects

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outer Hebrides LEADER programme 2014-2020 has announced another funding round with a closing date for applications on Wednesday February 14, 2018.

Projects should have match funding in place by the application submission deadline and must demonstrate innovative solutions to support community and economic development of the Outer Hebrides.

Projects must not have started, show that they will benefit the local community, be different to what the enterprise is already offering and not displace other existing businesses. LEADER can support both capital and revenue projects including new products and services, initiatives and creating new networking opportunities.

Previously supported projects include the Harris Marina Hub which is developing marinas in Tarbert and Scalpay, the Huisinis Gateway project, Trix Pix multimedia studio and marketing campaign and the Polycrub Project operated by Hebridean Castle Trading.

Projects which aim to develop networking opportunities and learn new skills from their counterparts in other LEADER areas in Scotland or further afield can also be considered and separate funding is available. Co-operation projects can focus on any sector and will attract a higher intervention rate if assisted.

Prospective applicants should initially submit an expression of interest through the LEADER website at www.outerhebridesleader.co.uk, where further information can also be found.