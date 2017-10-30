Call for 2017 Eilean a’ Cheò Civic Awards entries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Communities across Skye and Raasay have until November 29 to get their entries in for the 2017 Eilean a’ Cheò Civic Awards.

This is the seventh year of the awards, which are organised by the Ward 10 Highland councillors to recognise people from all age groups and walks of life who have contributed to the success and well-being of their local communities.

This year’s award categories are:

Sports

Arts/Music

Environment

Community

Enterprise

Young People

All nominees must be resident on the Isle of Skye or Raasay and be able to demonstrate their actions or activities have resulted in a significant benefit and deserve recognition.

Councillors will then consider all applications received and awards will be presented at a ceremony held in Portree at the Ward Forum on December 18.

Chairman of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee, councillor John Gordon encourages people to put forward nominations.

He said: ‘We’re inviting people to forward the name of someone or a community group who they feel deserves recognition for the work they do and the contribution to the lives of others that they make.

‘Often such people work quietly behind the scenes without a fuss. These Civic Awards are the ideal opportunity for their efforts to be officially recognised and for us to show our appreciation.’

Nomination forms are now available on the Eilean A’ Cheò page of The Highland Council’s website http: www.highland.gov.uk/info/772/politicians_elections_and_democracy/463/council_ward_information/10

Completed forms should be returned to the Ward Manager Willie MacKinnon by November 29 at willie.mackinnon@highland.gov.uk