Taynuilt mum Laura earns her degree

Taynuilt mum of four Laura Cumming was among 664 students who had their degrees conferred at the Open University (OU) degree ceremony at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall yesterday (Saturday October 28).

Laura, 29, received her Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in psychology while raising four children and struggling with anxiety and depression.

Two of her pregnancies were during her degree. She chose the OU so

she wouldn’t have to leave home.

A psychologist working with her stepson inspired her to study the subject and she was spurred on by her family. Proud children Orrin and Orla also attended the ceremony with their mum.

Laura said: ‘I wanted my children to understand that, fair enough, right now I can’t go to work, but I wanted them to see mum was still doing something, still getting somewhere. It shows my children that no matter what life throws at you, you are always able to better yourself and the OU has really done that for me.

‘I had a caesarean with one of my babies and I actually took my books to hospital with me. The staff were checking me through the night and I was reading my books. They were asking, “Are you not going to get some sleep?” and I was saying, “No, no, I need to do this”.

‘When my youngest son Odinn was born, we found out he has a heart condition. We were in and out of Glasgow to the Sick Children’s Hospital, and my tutors were absolutely brilliant with me.

‘I am always recommending the OU to people. My husband is now actually studying with the OU, doing an IT course.’

Laura hopes to go on to study a Masters degree in psychology.

Susan Stewart, director of the OU in Scotland, added: ‘Our students come from all kinds of backgrounds and from all over Scotland and they study for lots of different reasons, but what they all have in common is a fierce

desire to fit learning into their busy lives.

‘Laura is a fantastic example of that commitment and dedication and I’m extremely proud of her and everyone else that graduated with the Open University in Scotland.’