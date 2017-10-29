Angus MacPhail: Fort William Mòd was a great success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Royal National Mòd is a great highlight in the diary of anyone with an interest in Highland music, song and culture. There is a wide range of varied components to attract a vast cross-section of society of all ages.

From plumbers to politicians, financiers to fisherman, marines to middle managers – you will find them all mingling at the Mòd peppered with an age range of revellers from three to 90 years old. That is the event’s biggest strength – bringing a varied group of people who share a common interest together.

Last week’s event in Fort William delivered eight days and nights of meeting old friends, making new ones and celebrating together in way that is akin to the Highlands’ and Islands’ very own extra Christmas and New Year.

The Mòd certainly has some drawbacks and shortcomings as cannot be avoided in such a large production, but the overall effect is greatly positive, and any criticisms I have of the event are minor compared with my larger view of it and the positive contribution it makes to our culture. I have my own specific Mòd dislikes and prejudices and it would be disingenuous not to make mention of some.

Listening to Gaelic singing, especially in a group format, is my favourite musical experience but, try as I may, I cannot adapt my taste to be able to enjoy all but some of the choral arrangements. To my simple ear, the prescribed settings largely clash with the simple beauty of the raw material.

This is very much down to personal taste, and in no way is it a slant on the hard work, skill and other positive attributes of this genre. However, there would be value in adding to the group singing competitions an outlet for more traditional and simple forms of arrangement and delivery.

I would love to hear 30 choristers belt out Sìne Bhàn in the freer style heard in the traditional medal competition, with subtle and simple harmonies adding to a strong unison element.

The solo components have moved significantly in the right direction over recent years in this regard and I would like to see the ensemble elements do likewise. Robert Nairn and Jimmy Cameron leading the ‘Garrison’ choristers would be in with a good chance of a prize next year in that competition.

On a personal note, I am very proud of our long-time musical collaborator and Skipinnish wife Rachel Walker, as last week she was named the Mòd gold medallist of 2017 at her home Mòd.

Her group, Lochaber Gaelic Choir, which she leads as conductor, also lifted the Margaret Duncan Memorial Trophy. These are two great accomplishments in their own right, but to achieve both at the same Mòd is an outstanding feat and is a reflection of her great talent, her hard work and her lifelong commitment to Gaelic song.

The Mòd is a unique event and, as it continues to develop and evolve, its 115-year history has laid a strong foundation on which to move forward and continue to support and promote one of the richest musical cultures in the world.

Fort William 2017 was a great success and Dunoon 2018 is greatly anticipated.