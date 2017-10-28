Oban lifeboat helps stricken yacht

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban RNLI Lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald was launched last night (Friday) to assist a yacht with electrical failure between Maiden Island and the mainland.

At 6.56pm, the volunteer crew of the lifeboat were tasked by UK Coastguard to assist the yacht with three people on board which had suffered from electrical failure just outside Oban Bay.

The lifeboat is currently berthed at the pontoons at the North Pier in Oban

to allow for essential maintenance and upgrading of the lifeboat berth to take place.

The crew therefore assembled at the lifeboat Station before making the short journey to the North Pier by car.

The lifeboat left at 7.10pm, arriving with the yacht 10 minutes later. The

lifeboat immediately established a tow and took the yacht round the north side of Maiden Island due to its proximity to the reef that lies east of the island.

The yacht was brought alongside the North Pier pontoons at 7.57pm with Oban Coastguard Rescue Team in attendance.

Oban lifeboat was back in her temporary berth and ready for service by 8.05pm.