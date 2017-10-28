Oban Art Society reports success for exhibition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Art Society has reported that its annual exhibition was a success and generated £2,400 for the artists on show.

In its October newsletter, the society said: ‘Although we had fewer exhibits than last year, sales were as good, if not better. Money paid out to the artists was just under £2,400, while the society gained nearly £500 to pay for the costs of the exhibition and to run the winter programme.

‘Altogether it has been a very positive experience and thanks to everyone who helped.

‘This coming winter we hope to liaise with Oban High School – a sharing of ideas and support – with an eye to the future.

‘The informal art group has met on two occasions and further six sessions have been booked at the Rockfield Centre on Thursday afternoons between 2pm and 4pm.

‘The next committee meeting is on Wednesday December 6.’