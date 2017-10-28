Dunbeg ready for bonfire night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Boomtown will live up to its name next weekend as fireworks light up the sky in Dunbeg.

A bonfire will also be lit to accompany the display, with all money raised going towards Oban High School Pipe Band.

Pipers from the band will also be on hand to entertain the crowd.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm on Saturday November 4 at the Lochnell Road car park.

The organisers have asked everyone to leave their sparklers at home in order to keep children safe.

‘We do not want anyone in there with sparklers,’ organiser James MacDonald said. ‘But we will have glow-sticks on sale.’

There will also be burgers, hot dogs, various other stalls and raffles.

James added: ‘It’s all taking shape. It’s pretty much all together – months and months of preparation and it’s finally ready.

‘The fireworks are bought and they will be here at the end of the week.’

James and other volunteers will finish building the bonfire on the day, come rain or shine. ‘It’s still going ahead regardless of the weather,’ James said.

Oban FM will be there on the night to broadcast from the event.