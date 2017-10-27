Police name Spean Bridge teenager killed in accident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have named the victim of a serious road traffic collision on the A82 in Lochaber yesterday as Kyle Bruce, 17, from the Spean Bridge area.

The accident in which he died happened on the A82 between Letterfinlay and Invergloy on Wednesday October 25.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 11.32am.

Mr Bruce was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Audi A3, which was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Sergeant Alan Henderson from the road policing unit said: ‘Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one in yesterday’s collision.

‘The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place and I would like to thank the public for their patience while we conducted these necessary inquiries at the scene.

‘Our investigation is ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact us.

‘Information can be passed to police on 101, using reference NP9811/17.’