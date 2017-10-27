Oban conference shells out for lifeboat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tom Kennedy of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Oban lifeboat received a cheque for £930 this morning from Nick Lake, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Shellfish Growers (ASSG), following a raffle at the organisation’s annual conference at the Corran Halls.

‘We are delighted that ASSG have supported our cause this year and are grateful for their support,’ said Tom, the lifeboat mechanic who is responsible for the vital task of maintaining the town’s Trent vessel.