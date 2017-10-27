We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new Gaelic song inspired by US President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border has helped a 16-year-old clarsach player to Mòd success.

Milngavie’s Mairi Callan who attends the Music School of Douglas Academy, won The Glendale Quaich last Wednesday, singing two songs with self-accompaniment.

One of the songs, Togaibh na Drochaidean, Leagaibh na Ballachan (Build bridges, knock down walls) may have received its first outing during the competition.

It was originally a poem by Professor Donald Meek, with music and a special arrangement for Mairi by Mary Ann Kennedy.