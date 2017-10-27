New council building to commemorate Lochaber politician

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The new council office building currently under construction in Fort William is set to be re-named in honour of the late Charles Kennedy.

As the first phase of regeneration to the former Fort William secondary school building draws to a close, Highland Council has announced that the large B-listed building, will be called Charles Kennedy Building.

The name is in tribute to the work of the late Charles Kennedy MP who attended Lochaber High School and represented the Highlands from 1983 until 2015.

Councillor Blair Allan, who proposed the name for the new offices, is delighted that such a prominent public figure will be recognised in this way.

He said: ‘Charles Kennedy was educated in Fort William and throughout his career was hard working and dedicated to the communities he represented. I think it is very fitting that the new offices which will serve the local community well for many years to come be named in his honour and I would like to thank his family for giving their support.’

The regeneration project looks to breathe new life into the listed building which has lain empty for 25 years by turning it into new council offices. Within the next few weeks council staff from offices at Lochaber House and Fulton House will begin to move into the new offices.

Phase two will see the redevelopment of the adjacent former Fort William Primary School to provide a records store and public archive as well as providing office space for partners.

Charles Kennedy NO F43 Kennedy 01.