Extra public meetings scheduled for crofting consultation

Further public meetings are to be held across the crofting areas as part of the on-going consultation on new legislation and priorities being carried out by the Scottish Government.

Commenting on the on-going crofting consultation, rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said crofting delivers valuable local benefits and a successful crofting sector helps rural communities thrive.

‘It is therefore vital the law that governs it is fit for purpose. That is why, earlier this year I launched a public consultation seeking your opinion on the form of new legislation and priorities for legislative change,’ said Mr Ewing.

‘I am pleased to say that we have since had a number of successful public meetings to raise awareness about the consultation, and we have received a number of well-considered responses.

‘However, I am conscious that not everyone will have had the chance to attend one of these meetings or had the opportunity to read and possibly respond to the consultation. Further public meetings are therefore planned across the crofting areas and I would encourage those with an interest to attend.

‘More generally, I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest in the future of crofting to take part in this consultation before it closes on November 20, and help us improve future crofting legislation.’