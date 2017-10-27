Don’t miss out on a fright night this Hallowe’en in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Calling all monsters, superheroes, witches and zombies – it’s time to look out your facepaints as Hallowe’en is upon us.

Oban is set to be crawling with creepy creatures over the coming week, with numerous events taking place for people of all ages.

Friday October 27

The first spooktacular event is taking place this evening at Glencruitten Golf Club.

The Oban and Lorn Riding for the Disabled group has organised a Hallowe’en disco, which starts at 5.30pm and finished at 8.30pm.

Saturday October 28

Saturday will see the adults take centre stage, with two events clashing on the night.

Hallowscream will be held at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls from 9pm until late. It will feature DJs Andy Buchanan and Drew Walker, as well as James Colthart, and Oban Live favourites K9 Kev and Rory O’B.

Tickets for this event will be £10 at the door, or £8 if you purchase them in advance from Coasters Bar.

The second event, which is also on from 9pm until late, is the Relentless Hallowe’en Special. This will take place in the Regent Hotel.

DJs Mark MacLauchlan, Gonzo and McCally, and Malcolm X will be playing, showcasing trance, ‘old skool’ and clubland anthems. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from the Regent Hotel and Digital Kangaroo.

Tuesday October 31

On Hallowe’en itself, Soroba Community Centre will host a night of spooky fun for people of all ages.

The event, which will feature eerie activities, will be on from 5.30pm until 7pm in 6B Scalpay Terrace, Oban.

Also hosting a Hallowe’en-themed night on Tuesday October 31 is Oban Youth Cafe.

They will be be doing facepainting, Hallowe’en-themed activities and competitions.

The event is for all young people who are of high school age.

Friday November 3

Atlantis Leisure, in partnership with BID4Oban, will be hosting three ‘massive’ parties next Friday.

‘Freaky Friday’ will see a mini-monsters party for under-fives (and parents, of course) from 1pm until 2.45pm.

Then the Petrifying Primary Party (primary age) will take place from 5pm until 6.30pm.

Finally, the Terrifying Teens (S1 and S2) are let loose from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

There will be a disco, prizes for best dressed and games, as well as a haunted house and ‘lots of surprises’.

The suggested donation for this event is £3.50.